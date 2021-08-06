Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.61. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

