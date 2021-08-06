Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.
Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.61. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
