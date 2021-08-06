Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price objective lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.50.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX stock opened at $243.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.03. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.95.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.