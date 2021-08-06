BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Releases Earnings Results

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%.

NASDAQ:BGNE traded down $14.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.45. 157,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,348. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 0.89. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $207.96 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 80,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total value of $12,205,471.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,385,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,151,249.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $1,019,761.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,747,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,825,044.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,508 shares of company stock valued at $38,899,956 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.63.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

