BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Releases Earnings Results

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%.
NASDAQ:BGNE traded down $14.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.45. 157,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,348. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 0.89. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $207.96 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 80,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total value of $12,205,471.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,385,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,151,249.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $1,019,761.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,747,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,825,044.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,508 shares of company stock valued at $38,899,956 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.
About BeiGene
BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
