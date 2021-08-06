Belden (NYSE:BDC) Announces Earnings Results

Belden (NYSE:BDC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 216,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,975. Belden has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

BDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

