Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $3.65 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. The Cooper Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,523,704,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $901,490,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,256,000 after buying an additional 83,926 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,914,000 after buying an additional 116,909 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after buying an additional 449,227 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.29.

NYSE:COO traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $410.57. 8,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $292.89 and a one year high of $425.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

