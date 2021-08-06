Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 11,302 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Bellecapital International Ltd. cut its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 36.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,302 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 30.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Alteryx by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 6,311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Alteryx by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 86,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $587,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alteryx stock remained flat at $$74.23 during midday trading on Friday. 15,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -84.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.03. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $178.09.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

