BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of BLU stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $244.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.20. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 249,173.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%. Equities analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,619 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in BELLUS Health by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in BELLUS Health by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 211,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in BELLUS Health by 348.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 132,800 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

