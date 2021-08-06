Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju Purchases 1,800 Shares of Stock

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 1,800 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,466.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BHE stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $934.44 million, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 69.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $18,301,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,165,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,971,000 after acquiring an additional 793,936 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth about $277,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $640,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

