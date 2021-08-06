Berenberg Bank Boosts Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Price Target to GBX 170

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.10% from the company’s previous close.

PHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.40) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) in a research note on Tuesday.

Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 166.50 ($2.18) on Wednesday. Primary Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168.30 ($2.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.13. The firm has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.86.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

