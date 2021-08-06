Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for (BTA.L) (LON:BTA)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BTA. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on (BTA.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities raised (BTA.L) to a reduce rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded (BTA.L) to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. (BTA.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 180 ($2.35).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

