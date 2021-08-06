Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for (BTA.L) (LON:BTA)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BTA. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on (BTA.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities raised (BTA.L) to a reduce rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded (BTA.L) to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. (BTA.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 180 ($2.35).
About (BTA.L)
