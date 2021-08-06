Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€37.00” Price Target for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been given a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JEN. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Jenoptik in a research report on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Jenoptik has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €30.00 ($35.29).

Shares of JEN stock opened at €29.50 ($34.71) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 12 month high of €30.22 ($35.55).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

