Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 138 ($1.80) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CEY. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.07) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 126 ($1.65).

Shares of LON CEY traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 101.65 ($1.33). 6,513,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,129,977. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 99.60 ($1.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 229.50 ($3.00). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 106.56. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.48.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

