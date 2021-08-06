Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BRY. KeyCorp upgraded Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36. Berry has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Berry by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after acquiring an additional 131,958 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Berry by 15.5% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 215,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Berry by 21.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Berry by 38.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 273,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Berry by 91.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 278,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

