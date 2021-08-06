Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Hold Rating at Piper Sandler

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BYND. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.59.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.15. 177,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,812. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.08 and a beta of 1.60. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $99.86 and a 52-week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $4,001,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,192 shares of company stock worth $14,537,788. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 23.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,120,000 after buying an additional 41,126 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,038,000 after buying an additional 124,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,547,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $60,784,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

