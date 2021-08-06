Bfsg LLC Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,914 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.39. The company had a trading volume of 350,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,307,411. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.44. The firm has a market cap of $407.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

