Bfsg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,303,000 after acquiring an additional 213,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,852,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,245,000 after acquiring an additional 41,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $61,586,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAIC stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $83.19. 2,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,055. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

