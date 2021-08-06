Bfsg LLC Sells 14,900 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. PotlatchDeltic accounts for about 1.1% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bfsg LLC owned 0.18% of PotlatchDeltic worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 17.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Shares of PCH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,662. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.29.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

