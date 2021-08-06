BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 42,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.98 million, a PE ratio of 219.70, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.63. BGSF has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. BGSF had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 0.25%. On average, analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. acquired 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $128,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at $300,984.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGSF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About BGSF

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

