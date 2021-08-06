Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BYLOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Big Yellow Group stock remained flat at $$19.70 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 514. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

