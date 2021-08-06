BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.32%.

BDSI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.74. 665,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,594. The firm has a market cap of $368.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.67. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,433.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

