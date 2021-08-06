Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $244.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 target price on Biogen and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $396.68.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $336.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 27.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Biogen by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

