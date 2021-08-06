Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 384.80%.

NASDAQ BNGO traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.32. 8,096,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,168,879. The company has a current ratio of 51.65, a quick ratio of 51.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73. Bionano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNGO. BTIG Research began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

