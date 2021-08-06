Birch Capital Management LLC Acquires 452 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up approximately 1.1% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 25.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DFS traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.10. 1,315,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,738. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $128.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.56. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

