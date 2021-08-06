Birch Capital Management LLC Has $281,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Birch Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $254,283,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after purchasing an additional 199,542 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 316.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,220,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 1,145.3% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 174,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.28.

CLX traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,051. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $238.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

