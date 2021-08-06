Birdchain (BIRD) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, Birdchain has traded up 41.3% against the US dollar. One Birdchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $641,063.85 and $113,323.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00058854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00017418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.72 or 0.00913297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00098683 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00042884 BTC.

Birdchain Coin Profile

Birdchain (BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Birdchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

