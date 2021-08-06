Bitcoin Cash One Day Volume Reaches $2.08 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $10.26 billion and approximately $2.08 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $545.33 or 0.01358026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,156.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.76 or 0.00348031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.06 or 0.00164518 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003349 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000182 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,809,406 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.