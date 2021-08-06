Bitcoin Confidential Achieves Market Cap of $1.05 Million (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $44,772.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.64 or 0.00424631 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000925 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 125% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000527 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars.

