Bitcoin SV 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $276.36 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $142.16 or 0.00347626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.67 billion and $276.36 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,895.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.39 or 0.01323835 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00156412 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,807,245 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

