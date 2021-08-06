Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 6th. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,476.06 and $23.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,535.67 or 1.00018519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00032211 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00069616 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000817 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010990 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

