BitGreen Market Capitalization Tops $2.91 Million (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. BitGreen has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $12,798.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitGreen has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00061997 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00033628 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.53 or 0.00267956 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00033027 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006092 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

