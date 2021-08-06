BitSend (BSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $107,043.25

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, BitSend has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSend has a market capitalization of $107,043.25 and approximately $90.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.24 or 0.00388664 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003006 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013953 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.28 or 0.01085002 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,524,800 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

