BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Brian Poulliot Sells 5,000 Shares

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,467.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Poulliot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

On Tuesday, July 20th, Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $245,200.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40.

On Friday, June 4th, Brian Poulliot sold 60 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $2,820.00.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Argus began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.5% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.4% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 64.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 404,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $641,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.