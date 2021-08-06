Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

BKH has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $71.56.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

