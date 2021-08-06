Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Black Knight updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.230-$2.290 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.23-2.29 EPS.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.65.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

