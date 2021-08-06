Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Black Knight updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.230-$2.290 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.23-2.29 EPS.
Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.65.
In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Black Knight Company Profile
Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.
