Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the second quarter worth about $464,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLKB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 2,835 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $201,313.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,543 shares of company stock worth $641,624 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.11. 2,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,907. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,778.50, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

