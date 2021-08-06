BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $420-423 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.33 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.480 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BL. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.82.

Get BlackLine alerts:

NASDAQ BL traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.97. 298,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,078. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.31 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mika Yamamoto sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $163,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,929.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $610,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,259,465.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,897 shares of company stock valued at $12,315,274. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.