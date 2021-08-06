BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 2.6% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $6.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $895.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $920.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $877.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

