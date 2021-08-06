BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
MUA opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.62. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $17.72.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
