Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (MYC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
MYC stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49.
Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile
See Also: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.