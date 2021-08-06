Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (MYC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

MYC stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

