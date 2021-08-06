Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BE stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,203,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,744. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.93. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Johnson Rice raised Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,314.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $281,391.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,795.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,376. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

