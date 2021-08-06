Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.83 million.
Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $25.91 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29.
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 608.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
