Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.83 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $25.91 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 608.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLMN. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.54.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

