Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.57%.

BVH traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.91. 73,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,239. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, CFO Raymond Scott Lopez bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dusty Tonkin purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $197,295.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,350.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 15,845 shares of company stock valued at $299,495 over the last three months. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

