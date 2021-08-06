Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 81.26%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.700 EPS.

BRG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,517. The company has a market capitalization of $375.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 233.60, a current ratio of 233.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is currently 90.28%.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $123,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRG shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

