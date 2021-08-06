BMO Capital Markets Increases Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $52.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Criteo from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.88.

Get Criteo alerts:

CRTO traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,355. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.12. Criteo has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 18.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 22.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Criteo by 1.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.