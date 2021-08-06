BMO Capital Markets Raises Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to C$43.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GIL. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

GIL traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,800. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

