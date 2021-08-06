BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (BCPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON BCPT opened at GBX 99.40 ($1.30) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.68. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a one year low of GBX 58.70 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The stock has a market cap of £782.75 million and a PE ratio of -9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

About BMO Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

