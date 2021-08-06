BNP Paribas Downgrades Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) to Neutral

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MEGGF. Barclays set a $6.40 target price on shares of Meggitt and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

MEGGF opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93. Meggitt has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

