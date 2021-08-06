BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) PT Raised to €48.30

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from €45.20 ($53.18) to €48.30 ($56.82) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas restated an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. HSBC upgraded BNP Paribas to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($69.41) to €61.00 ($71.76) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.66.

BNP Paribas stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

