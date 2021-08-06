Bondly Price Tops $0.0027 (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bondly has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $284,582.33 and $101,983.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bondly alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00055700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.29 or 0.00864671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00096204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00041929 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bondly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bondly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.