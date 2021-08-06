Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

BOOT traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $88.53. 4,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,616. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.30.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.